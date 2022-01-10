Britt Baker Responds To CM Punk Calling Her A Pillar of AEW

The four pillars of AEW is the idea that there are four young talents who are the backbone of the company. At first, this group was Jungle Boy, MJF, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. As part of his feud with MJF, Punk claimed that his rival had been replaced as a pillar by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. In an interview with the In The Kliq podcast (via Fightful), Baker reacted to Punk labeling her as one of the pillars of the company.

She said: “I’m glad someone said it, because, I agree. I mean, you can’t say AEW and the pillars without bringing up my name, too. I’ve been here, you know, I’m the face of the women’s division, and women’s wrestling is just as important as men’s wrestling. So to say that I’m not a pillar? I mean, you need an examination. How can you possibly argue that?“