Britt Baker Responds To Criticism of Women in Hardcore Matches

In an interview with WhatCulture (via https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1308205/britt-baker-like-hardcore-matches-shouldnt-matter-whos-ring/ target=new>Wrestling Inc), Britt Baker responded to some wrestling fans who criticize having women take part in hardcore matches. According to Baker, gender shouldn’t matter if you enjoy the match.

She said: “I think, at the end of the day, people like what they like and they hate what they hate. You can’t put women in a box and not let them break out of it. If you like hardcore matches, then you should like hardcore matches. It shouldn’t matter who’s in the ring. If it’s a good match, it’s a good match. No matter who’s on either side of the ring. They’re definitely not fun. It hurts, for a long time too. It does hurt. I wouldn’t take back anything I’ve done, I’m very proud of it. I’m happy, I’m happy for what it did for AEW, myself, and for women’s wrestling.”