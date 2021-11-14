Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s Title At Full Gear (Pics, Video)

The Doctor is still champion. Britt Baker defeated Tay Conti at AEW Full Gear tonight to retain the AEW Women’s World Title. Tay Conti survived a lot of hard shots and hit several of her own before Baker managed to sneak a quick pin. Baker has been the AEW Women’s World Champion since Double or Nothing on May 30, when she defeated Hikaru Shida. She has been champion for 168 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.