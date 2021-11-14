wrestling / News
Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s Title At Full Gear (Pics, Video)
The Doctor is still champion. Britt Baker defeated Tay Conti at AEW Full Gear tonight to retain the AEW Women’s World Title. Tay Conti survived a lot of hard shots and hit several of her own before Baker managed to sneak a quick pin. Baker has been the AEW Women’s World Champion since Double or Nothing on May 30, when she defeated Hikaru Shida. She has been champion for 168 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
.@TayConti_ is ready! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/isYLwSU3Cm
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
An electric entrance for the #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker courtesy of @FOZZYROCK's @thedukeofmetal! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Tw0f3pwggR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Let's rock. @RealBrittBaker @jmehytr @RebelTanea #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/tUTMQOJg90
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@TayConti_ going for the trifecta! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/u3tT0vk1nW
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
German suplex from @TayConti_! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/5NejF8JePx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Dr. @RealBrittBaker wipes out Tay! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/rmAhlyqj0f
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
The trifecta of pump kicks by @TayConti_! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/FE1j8MqUg7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Air Raid Crash from Dr. @RealBrittBaker! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/1tGspQCzca
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Gotch-style Piledriver from @TayConti_!! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/0Kx7dZCDNG
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
STOMP! @RealBrittBaker #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/qVvTlgLsRN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/QzKZr21spR
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
