Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s World Title At Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker finally managed to defeat Riho at Battle of the Belts tonight, retaining her title. The match went back and forth with several nearfalls, with the referee even throwing out Rebel at one point. But Baker eventually hit a stomp on Riho and put on the Lockjaw to get the submission. Baker has been champion for 224 days, after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021. You can find our full coverage of Battle of the Belts here.

The challenger @riho_gtmv makes her way to the ring

The champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD makes her way to the ring accompanied by Rebel and Jamie Hayter

Hayter distracts RIHO to give @RealBrittBaker the advantage

RIHO with the crossbody off the top to the floor on Rebel

Sling Blade on the floor

RIHO takes out the champion and Jamie Hayter

HUGE knee strike by the challenger

Rebel saves the champion and gets a double stomp for her troubles

Rip Cord forearm followed by an Air Raid Crash

RIHO fights off the Lockjaw

Curb Stomp by the champion

