Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s World Title At Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts Britt Baker

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker finally managed to defeat Riho at Battle of the Belts tonight, retaining her title. The match went back and forth with several nearfalls, with the referee even throwing out Rebel at one point. But Baker eventually hit a stomp on Riho and put on the Lockjaw to get the submission. Baker has been champion for 224 days, after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021. You can find our full coverage of Battle of the Belts here.

