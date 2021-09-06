Britt Baker Retains AEW World Women’s Title At AEW All Out (Clips)

It took a hell of a combo to put Kris Statlander down at AEW All Out, but Dr. Britt Baker is still your AEW World Women’s Champion. Baker defeated Statlander to retain her title on Sunday’s PPV after a Pittsburgh Sunrise, a Curb Stomp and then finally the Lockjaw. You can see clips from the match below.

Baker has been AEW World Women’s Champion for 96 days now, having won the title from Hikaru Shida at AEW Double Or Nothing. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.

Could this be the new #AEW Women's World Champion after tonight? @callmekrisstat heads to the ring to face champion Dr @RealBrittBaker. How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/S1hRYaEcE6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021