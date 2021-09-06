wrestling / News

Britt Baker Retains AEW World Women’s Title At AEW All Out (Clips)

September 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW All Out

It took a hell of a combo to put Kris Statlander down at AEW All Out, but Dr. Britt Baker is still your AEW World Women’s Champion. Baker defeated Statlander to retain her title on Sunday’s PPV after a Pittsburgh Sunrise, a Curb Stomp and then finally the Lockjaw. You can see clips from the match below.

Baker has been AEW World Women’s Champion for 96 days now, having won the title from Hikaru Shida at AEW Double Or Nothing. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading