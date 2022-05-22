Britt Baker Reunites With Chelsea Green & Wes Barkley at AIW Event

– As previously reported, AEW star Britt Baker made a surprise appearance at last night’s AIW show. Baker came out to help the Rip City Shooters, leading to an impromptu eight-person tag. The team of Dominic Garrini, The Rip City Shooters, and Baker then beat Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, and PME.

Wes Barkley and Chelsea Green also shared some backstage photos with Baker at the event, which you can see below: