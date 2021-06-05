wrestling / News
Britt Baker Reveals Gift From McDonald’s On AEW Dynamite
Britt Baker received a special gift from McDonald’s before AEW Dynamite, and unveiled them on the show. The fast food chain sent Baker 1,500 Big Mac coupons for her big celebration of her AEW Women’s World Championship win on tonight’s show. Baker told fans during the celebration that everyone in the arena had the coupons under their chairs, but then revealed that she had them herself in the ring. She said they were only going to Rebel and Tony Schiavone and was in the middle of a promo when Nyla Rose came out to crash the segment and knocked the Big Macs out of everyone’s hands before she eventually left the ring.
You can see Baker’s pre-show reveal of the coupons and clips from the segment below:
