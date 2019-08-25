Britt Baker Reveals Her Concussion Gave Her Vision Problems Briefly

In an interview with TV Insider, Britt Baker spoke about how severe her concussion was after AEW Fight for the Fallen, which included some vision problems. She has since been cleared to compete and will be part of the Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out on Saturday. Here are highlights:

On being a dentist and a wrestler: “I think it’s no secret and surprise that being in the world of dentistry puts me in a different light. I have the educational background. I have the degree, the doctorate on top of being a wrestler. Not to brag or boast, but it’s impressive. I appreciate very much AEW recognizes that because it was so much hard work. For me, the biggest accomplishment I will probably ever have in my entire life was completing my dental degree and signing a wrestling contract to a major company. So, to have that acknowledgement and recognition means a lot to me.”

On how bad the concussion was and how she dealt with it: “They had me follow up with a neuro-ophthalmologist because I had some post-concussion vision problems. Since then my vision is fine. I feel great. I feel awesome. This week was the first week that I have been doing some very simple bumps and rolls in the ring. I feel good. I’m hoping any day now to have a hundred percent clearance and return to the ring. You have the severity of the concussion itself, but what rattled me is I never had the feeling that, ‘Oh my gosh, something I love brought me some pain and agony.’ It’s a lot of mixed emotions. It’s a nice reality check of how dangerous the sport can be and how we put our bodies on the line every day for entertainment and professional wrestling. It all circles back to when you love what you do, it’s all worth it. You just have to be careful.”

On dating Adam Cole and being unable to see each other’s accomplishments live: “We are both so excited for each other. We’re each other’s biggest fans and support system. Then you can’t help but be sad that you’re missing out on some of each other’s biggest nights and accomplishments. When you have a show on the same night, we can’t be watching each other’s shows since we have our own obligations to fulfill. No matter what, he backs me one hundred percent. He loves what I’m doing and is so proud of me. And it’s the same with me for him. I feel really lucky because this could be a really difficult relationship to be in if we got too caught up in the ‘us versus them’ mentality. We are not like that at all because at the end of the day we want each other to be successful. We really want everyone to be successful.”