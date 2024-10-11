wrestling / News
Britt Baker Reveals Illness That Kept Her Off AEW Dynamite
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
Britt Baker missed this week’s AEW Dynamite due to illness, and she has revealed that it was specifically due to strep throat. As noted, Baker was pulled from the special Tuesday show due to a then-undisclosed illness. Baker posted to Twitter to reveal that she was diagnosed with strep throat, as you can see below.
Baker said that she sounds worse than she feels now and thanked fans for their get-well messages. She said she’s okay and feels much better, noting that she went to urgent care and was given antibiotics.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Baker for a quick recovery.
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 11, 2024
