Britt Baker Reveals Illness That Kept Her Off AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker missed this week’s AEW Dynamite due to illness, and she has revealed that it was specifically due to strep throat. As noted, Baker was pulled from the special Tuesday show due to a then-undisclosed illness. Baker posted to Twitter to reveal that she was diagnosed with strep throat, as you can see below.

Baker said that she sounds worse than she feels now and thanked fans for their get-well messages. She said she’s okay and feels much better, noting that she went to urgent care and was given antibiotics.

