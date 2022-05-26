Britt Baker, Samoa Joe Advance to Respective Owen Hart Finals on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe and Britt Baker have both hit the finals of their respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Joe defeat Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of tonight’s show to advance to the finals, where they will face Adam Cole.

Meanwhile, Baker earned her spot in the finals by defeating Toni Storm on tonight’s show. You can see clips from both matches below.

