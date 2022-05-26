wrestling / News
Britt Baker, Samoa Joe Advance to Respective Owen Hart Finals on AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe and Britt Baker have both hit the finals of their respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Joe defeat Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of tonight’s show to advance to the finals, where they will face Adam Cole.
Meanwhile, Baker earned her spot in the finals by defeating Toni Storm on tonight’s show. You can see clips from both matches below.
Dr @realbrittbaker DMD sends #ToniStorm face first into the metal steps! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/rOpDQzW5yy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
Dr @realbrittbaker DMD has stolen the victory and advances to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament finals this Sunday at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/YowjUPIRkW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
Both these men just fighting their hearts out here in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! @samoajoe | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/j3QUnlMcqy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
.@SamoaJoe puts @KORCombat to sleep to advance to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Finals this Sunday LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! What an incredible night of action here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/OEpd96gZqR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
