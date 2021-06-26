Britt Baker Says AEW Critics Haven’t Noticed The Improvement In The Women’s Division

In an interview with Sports Grind Entertainment, Britt Baker said that critics of AEW haven’t noticed that the women’s division has improved from when the company first started. Here are highlights:

On what her match with Thunder Rosa did for the AEW women’s division: “I think for our division specifically it brought legitimacy to it, with a flashing, glaring red light on the map — if the division wasn’t there already in some people’s minds. So, for me to be a part of that is really special. It’s really empowering. More importantly it’s empowering to be part of women’s wrestling in today’s society, because we’ve come such a long way and we’re given these opportunities where we can have these unsanctioned matches on main-event TV. I’m just so thankful that I do get to do what I do for All Elite Wrestling for (AEW owner) Tony Khan.”

On playing a heel: “I think it’s obvious I’m a much more natural heel. Like it or not, that’s probably the deep roots of me. I’ve always — even as a kid — I was always the kid that asked way too many questions, I was Curious George. I would always joke too much to the point where I’d push buttons and make somebody mad, and I was always issuing a ton of apologies — “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.” But I really love getting to do the heel work because I get to say what everybody else is thinking, but society deems it politically incorrect or it’s not appropriate or it’s not polite, but I don’t care. I’m gonna say it anyway and that’s why I think some people have been getting behind me— because they can relate to a lot of the stuff that I’m saying.”

On the critics of the women’s division: “It’s the quote: “Some people just like to watch the world burn.” There’s some people that are just never going to be satisfied, it doesn’t matter what we do. The match that I had with Thunder Rosa we put everything we had out there. We had the women’s eliminator tournament, we have so much to look forward to. We have so many talented females on our roster: myself, Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Jade, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay. It’s not something you can just turn a blind eye to anymore. We’ve improved so much, we’re putting out great content. So, at some point you have to really look at yourself in the mirror and say: Do you not like the women’s division, or do you just not want yourself to like the women’s division?”