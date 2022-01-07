Britt Baker Says AEW Women’s Division Is ‘On Fire’ Right Now, Talks Rey Fenix’s Injury

Britt Baker is proud of how far the AEW women’s division has come, as she noted in a recent interview. Baker spoke with Mike Jones of DC 101 promoting AEW’s episode of Dynamite in DC in a few weeks and discussed her goals for 2022, Rey Fenix’s injury from this week’s Dynamite and more. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

<On getting feedback from Tony Khan: “Getting praises from him is as good as it gets. I appreciate obviously the fans because they’re the heart and soul of professional wrestling, but Tony is the master mind behind everything that we do, so just that he has confidence in me to go out there and carry out his vision and his love for the sport, is a very very cool feeling.”

On Rey Fenix’s injury from Dynamite: “That guy is such a warrior. You see it on TV every week just like everyone else but holy crap that was absolutely brutal. That’s like one of the most gruesome things I’ve ever seen in wrestling so for him to just be in good spirits and he’s okay and he can’t wait to get back in the ring it’s really cool, it’s very admirable.”

On her goals in 2022: “I just want to continue to do elevating women’s wrestling in any possible way that I can in any way that I can. Etch my name in the history book when it comes to the AEW women’s division, that’s what I want because we all rise. When one person rises everyone rises, so I really want to continue.

“I think the women’s division is absolutely on fire right now especially with the TBS tournament that we just had. You know Jade, new champion, she’s an absolute rock star. Whether I like her or not, that’s undeniable.”

