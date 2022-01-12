Britt Baker Says The Forbidden Door Isn’t Needed Thanks To WWE Releases

In an interview with the In The Kliq Podcast (via Wresting Inc), Britt Baker spoke about how the forbidden door isn’t necessary anymore now that WWE released so many people in the past year. Here are highlights:

On who she’d like to cross the forbidden door for possible matches: “Not to kind of turn the tides here, but unfortunately, WWE has been releasing so many talents that right now you don’t even have to cross forbidden doors. There’s just so many amazingly talented free agents right now, period. There’s just so many right now that I would love to wrestle that I’ve never wrestled before. Toni Storm, definitely. Toni Storm, when you talk about top female wrestlers if she doesn’t come to mind, then you’re not watching. Because she’s absolutely phenomenal, she’s wrestled all over the world and I have never wrestled her. I would love to somehow, someway, someplace, lock up with her.”

On who has been helping her improve with promos: “Definitely Tony Khan. It was his idea to get me in the ring with a mic anyway. I worked really closely with Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes on a lot of my promos. Just delivery. People don’t understand how important it is to just be confident when you’re delivering a promo. That’s everything. You can be singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Stars,” as long as you’re confident, people will listen.”