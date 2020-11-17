Britt Baker Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Britt Baker is set to host a segment on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Baker posted to Twitter to note that she will host a “Waiting Room” segment on tonight’s show with her guests, The Hybrid 2.

The card for tonight’s episode is as follows:

* Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt

* Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Evans

* Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price

* Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria

* Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison

* Ivelisse Velez vs. Alex Gracia

* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King

* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks

* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin

* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow