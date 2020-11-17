wrestling / News
Britt Baker Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark
Britt Baker is set to host a segment on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Baker posted to Twitter to note that she will host a “Waiting Room” segment on tonight’s show with her guests, The Hybrid 2.
The card for tonight’s episode is as follows:
* Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt
* Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Evans
* Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price
* Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria
* Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison
* Ivelisse Velez vs. Alex Gracia
* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King
* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin
* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow
TONIGHT #AEWDark 🦷 pic.twitter.com/obPtpoSTsM
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 17, 2020
