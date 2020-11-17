wrestling / News

Britt Baker Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Britt Baker

Britt Baker is set to host a segment on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Baker posted to Twitter to note that she will host a “Waiting Room” segment on tonight’s show with her guests, The Hybrid 2.

The card for tonight’s episode is as follows:

* Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt
* Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Evans
* Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price
* Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria
* Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison
* Ivelisse Velez vs. Alex Gracia
* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King
* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin
* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Britt Baker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading