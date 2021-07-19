Britt Baker’s Sensei Revealed To Be Cobra Kai Character In Crossover Video

Britt Baker has revealed her sensei as she prepares for her upcoming match with Nyla Rose, and it was Cobra Kai’s John Kreese. AEW has released a video in which Baker visits Kreese, who is played by Martin Tove in the Netflix series and the original Karate Kid franchise. The wacky crossover was done ahead of Baker’s AEW Women’s World Title defense against Rose on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the second night of Fyter Fest.

The video has Baker say that there’s no way she’s losing to Rose because “not only am I the best, but I talk with the best and walk with the best.” That brings in Kreese, who says Baker was his student before they opened up Cobra Kai, “and I know that she knows that mercy is for the weak.”