wrestling / News
Britt Baker’s Sensei Revealed To Be Cobra Kai Character In Crossover Video
Britt Baker has revealed her sensei as she prepares for her upcoming match with Nyla Rose, and it was Cobra Kai’s John Kreese. AEW has released a video in which Baker visits Kreese, who is played by Martin Tove in the Netflix series and the original Karate Kid franchise. The wacky crossover was done ahead of Baker’s AEW Women’s World Title defense against Rose on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the second night of Fyter Fest.
The video has Baker say that there’s no way she’s losing to Rose because “not only am I the best, but I talk with the best and walk with the best.” That brings in Kreese, who says Baker was his student before they opened up Cobra Kai, “and I know that she knows that mercy is for the weak.”
Dr. @RealBrittBaker visited w/ her sensei #JohnKreese (@MartinKove, star of @CobraKaiSeries) ahead of her #AEW Women's World Title match vs. @NylaRoseBeast THIS WEDNESDAY when #AEWDynamite is LIVE from @CulwellCenter in the Dallas Metroplex at 8/7c on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/AglSXNjCFU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details On Thunder Rosa Appearing At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
- Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed