Britt Baker Shares Photo With The Garcia Twins After WWE Exit, Praises Them as Role Models
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
– Following the news of WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins announcing their exits from WWE and renaming themselves as the Garcia Twins, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker shared a tweet showing a photo of her with Nikki and Brie Garcia. She also praised them as her role models.
She wrote, “For real there’s not a single female wrestler today who wasn’t somehow inspired/influenced by @NikkiAndBrie. Thank you. 💕#RoleModels” You can view her tweets below:
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 14, 2023
For real there’s not a single female wrestler today who wasn’t somehow inspired/influenced by @NikkiAndBrie. Thank you. 💕#RoleModels https://t.co/Q5b1Qgo8gz
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 14, 2023
