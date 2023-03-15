wrestling / News

Britt Baker Shares Photo With The Garcia Twins After WWE Exit, Praises Them as Role Models

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins Twin Love Garcia Twins Image Credit: Amazon Studios

– Following the news of WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins announcing their exits from WWE and renaming themselves as the Garcia Twins, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker shared a tweet showing a photo of her with Nikki and Brie Garcia. She also praised them as her role models.

She wrote, “For real there’s not a single female wrestler today who wasn’t somehow inspired/influenced by @NikkiAndBrie. Thank you. 💕#RoleModels” You can view her tweets below:

