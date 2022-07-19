wrestling / News
Britt Baker Shares Update on Recovery of Adam Cole
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker offered a health update on her real-life boyfriend, AEW star Adam Cole.
Baker stated on Adam Cole, “Well, he’s definitely recovering and healing. So, I hope just like everybody else that we get to see him back in a wrestling ring soon. But, he definitely has to take some time to recover.”
Cole was last in action AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month. He reportedly is dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder and also suffered a serious concussion.
