Britt Baker Shares Update on Recovery of Adam Cole

– During a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker offered a health update on her real-life boyfriend, AEW star Adam Cole.

Baker stated on Adam Cole, “Well, he’s definitely recovering and healing. So, I hope just like everybody else that we get to see him back in a wrestling ring soon. But, he definitely has to take some time to recover.”

Cole was last in action AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month. He reportedly is dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder and also suffered a serious concussion.