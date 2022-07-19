wrestling / News

Britt Baker Shares Update on Recovery of Adam Cole

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 4-20-22 Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker offered a health update on her real-life boyfriend, AEW star Adam Cole.

Baker stated on Adam Cole, “Well, he’s definitely recovering and healing. So, I hope just like everybody else that we get to see him back in a wrestling ring soon. But, he definitely has to take some time to recover.”

Cole was last in action AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month. He reportedly is dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder and also suffered a serious concussion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW, Britt Baker, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading