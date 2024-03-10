– AEW star and former women’s world champion Dr. Britt Baker was in attendance at last night’s Zach Bryan concert in her hometown of Pittsburgh. During the event, she joined Bryan onstage and started singing with him. You can see a video of her onstage at the concert she shared on social media below.

Britt Baker later wrote on her X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today, “You think there’s anything more American than getting substantially drunk at a massive Zach Bryan concert and singing ‘Revival’ on stage?”

Dr. Baker last wrestled on AEW TV in September of last year. Earlier this year, Tony Khan announced that she’s currently out and recovering from an injury.

“Baptize me in a bottle of Beam” pic.twitter.com/G6Ki10UJGo — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 10, 2024