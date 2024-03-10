wrestling / News

Britt Baker Sings With Zach Bryan Onstage at Concert in Pittsburgh (Video)

March 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and former women’s world champion Dr. Britt Baker was in attendance at last night’s Zach Bryan concert in her hometown of Pittsburgh. During the event, she joined Bryan onstage and started singing with him. You can see a video of her onstage at the concert she shared on social media below.

Britt Baker later wrote on her X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today, “You think there’s anything more American than getting substantially drunk at a massive Zach Bryan concert and singing ‘Revival’ on stage?”

Dr. Baker last wrestled on AEW TV in September of last year. Earlier this year, Tony Khan announced that she’s currently out and recovering from an injury.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Britt Baker, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading