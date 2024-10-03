Britt Baker Says There Was ‘Some Truth’ To Her Promo Against Mercedes Mone in Cardiff

In an interview with Fightful, Britt Baker said that her promo against Mercedes Mone at the AEW Dynamite before All In, in Cardiff, had ‘some truth’ to it. The two would then meet at the PPV a few days later, where Mone won.

Baker said: “I really like the promo that Mercedes and I had in Cardiff. The crowd was insane, nuclear. We got to kick off the show. There was a lot of truth to it. When I say that Mercedes is one of my massive inspirations and a reason why I wrestle today, I mean that. I’m such a fan of her. It was surreal to me to get to work with her on such a huge platform, it’s still surreal to me. I’m super grateful that she also gave me that opportunity. ‘Hey, that’s Britt Baker, I’m going to work with her.’ If you would have told me that back in 2015 when I started wrestling, I would have been like, ‘Mercedes knows who I am? That’s crazy.’ It’s just evolution and for that alone, that’s one of my favorite promos. I got to say a lot of my truth to Mercedes’ face. ‘You walked so girls like me can run.’ You can feel that. You know when a wrestler means what they’re saying and you know when there is a passion that comes from that place, too. Sometimes, we’re so good at promos that we can bamboozle you all into thinking that some of the mean and nasty shit is real too. I love that just as much. I love all of my heel promos just as much, even more than the babyface ones.“