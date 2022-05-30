Britt Baker On How Special Her Owen Hart Tournament Win Is, Winning Alongside Adam Cole

Britt Baker is the inaugural women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament winner, and she discussed what the win meant to her after the show. Baker, who along with boyfriend Adam Cole won their respective finals for the tournament, spoke with FITE about the win and you can see the video and highlights below (per Fightful):

On becoming the inaugural winner: “I’ve been a lot of firsts when it comes to All Elite Wrestling but this one is just so different and so special. This one, really, genuinely, tugs on my heartstrings and just to be a part of this whole night and whole moment, is something I’ll never forget. It’s something that our fans surely will not forget. All of wrestling is not going to forget this.”

On earning the win: “You can’t help but think ‘Man, do I deserve this?’ but then, you do. I do deserve this. I work really freakin’ hard, and I’m just so proud of the match I just had. Ruby, I don’t want to lock up with her anytime soon, she’s one of the toughest opponents out there. I thought she had me a couple of times, but she didn’t and just the night in general, to be out there next to Dr. Martha, this is surreal, super surreal. ”

On winning alongside Adam Cole: “It’s — that’s like a pinch-me moment. Because I just won this tournament, which is like, we keep saying the word special, but there’s really no other word to describe tonight. It’s just special, and then I have the love of my life, my best friend out there with me and I get to share this moment with him. We have these forever now, and we were the first-ever and it’s something that we can tell our families or kids who forever and ever that like I said, that’s one of my favorite pages of the history books that I’m in right now.”