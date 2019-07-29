Britt Baker Provides Update On Her Status Following Concussion

In the latest edition of Being the Elite (video below), Britt Baker answered a fan question about how she’s recovering from her recent concussion at AEW Fight for the Fallen and if she will wrestle at AEW All Out on August 31st. She said she’s doing well and is hoping to be cleared to return to the ring “any day now.”

“Thank you so much for asking, thank you to everybody who’s been following up and asking, all your support, all your concern, it means the world to me. You guys really are the best. I’m doing fantastic, I feel great, it was a rough couple of weeks originally but now I feel good. I’ve been in great care with AEW doctors and trainers, following up with the appropriate specialists and everything’s looking good. I’m hoping to get cleared any day now to get back into the ring, which takes us to All Out, will I be booked? You’re gonna to have to wait and see.”