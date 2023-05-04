Britt Baker Was Surprised By Criticism Around T-Shirt Of Her Black Eye

Britt Baker’s black eye featured on a T-Shirt from the Outcasts, and Baker was surprised by the fact that the shirt was controversial to some. As noted, the shirt is reportedly the top-selling shirt for AEW over the weekend but also drew some criticism by people who argued that it promotes domestic violence.

Baker spoke with Sports Illustrated and weighed in on the controversy, saying that it was confusing to her and was indicative of a deeper issue.

“Very, I was very surprised,” she said. “When it started, when I actually posted the picture of my black eye just on social media, it got almost 100,000 likes. [Comments] that I’m tough and I’m a badass and ‘Wow, this girl, she’s strong.’ And it was empowering. But then when it went on a shirt, it was it was really problematic. And that was so confusing to me because why? If I’m on a shirt with a black eye, what’s — why does that make me weak? Why does that make me a victim? But if a man like Chris Jericho had a black eye, they’d be they’d be tough and they’d be a badass.”

Baker continued, “And to me it’s it’s showing the the internal narrative that people are saying about women. And that’s that we’re not as strong or as tough as the men. And that’s the real problem here. It’s not a black eye on a t-shirt. Sometimes I do get hurt. I’ve broken my leg, my wrist, my nose, and guess what? Now I have a black eye, and I signed up for that. And I’ve actually been telling the makeup artists, ‘Don’t cover up my black eye.’ Because I think it’s empowering, because I’m tough. You should see the other girl!”

