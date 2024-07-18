– Speaking to Close Up with Renee Paquette, former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker spoke about Mercedes Mone joining AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On why Mercedes Mone joining AEW is great for her career: “The best thing to happen in my career was Mercedes Mone starting her AEW career. It made people want to see me back and put her in her place and show her what AEW is really about.” The former Women’s Champion noted that Mone signing with AEW over another promotion was rewarding given that Baker “helped build” a company that major wrestlers want to work for. Despite her gratitude, Baker was sure to take a shot at Mone while also teasing where the two may eventually face-off.”

Britt Baker on being on Mone’s level: “I feel like I’m on her level and I feel like maybe I’m even a step above her. I’m above a lot of this bulls*** now … I’m going to wait, I’m going to listen, I’m going to see how it plays out and I do hope I get to wrestle her at All In at Wembley.”

Mone and Dr. Baker continued their feud on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. After Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Title against Nyla Rose, Britt Baker appeared from the crowd in a disguise, attacking Mone.