Britt Baker on Why She’s a Thorn in the Side of Mercedes Mone

– AEW star Dr. Britt Baker spoke to Ringside Collectibles during the San Diego Comic-Con to discuss her recent return and more. Baker was asked about Mercedes Mone being a thorn in her side. Dr. Baker said it was the other way around.

Baker said on Mercedes Mone (via Fightful), “I would flip that on you. I would say I’m more of a thorn in her side because now I’m back, and the games are over. You can’t just look in the mirror and pretend. Now you have to live up to it, and you’re not the face of the division, I am. So who’s the thorn in whose side? It’s me because I’m the friendly reminder that you’re full of ****.”

Dr. Britt Baker will face Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW All In: London. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.