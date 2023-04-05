Britt Baker Says She Never Thought Thunder Rosa Wasn’t Injured, Clarifies Comments About Rosa

Britt Baker got a lot of attention for her words about Thunder Rosa on AEW All Access, and she recently clarified the comments. Baker said on the premiere episode that she had issues with Rosa being out of action due to injury and an interim title being instituted before she eventually gave up the championship, but was still making personal appearances. Baker appeared on Busted Open Radio today and talked about her comments, clarifying that she never believed that Rosa was hurt and that she didn’t want her to work injured. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On if it’s hard to look back on her comments: “It’s not. It’s just like on Twitter, people twist and turn your words and say that you said something that you didn’t. All I did on the show was ask, if she’s able to travel and she’s traveling all over the place, and she’s going on Busted Open every week saying ‘I’m still the champion,’ why can’t you come to work? Why can’t you come cut a promo? Why can’t you come do commentary or come say hi to the locker room? Kris Statlander has had her knees blown out for over a year and she’s there every single week. I have a very workhorse mentality where I want to be at work. As soon as I’m done with Dynamite, I get on a plane and go to the dental office.

“I can’t relate to that mentality of where you don’t want to be at work, where you tell everyone you’re the champion. I’ll be honest, I’ve asked her that same question twice and she doesn’t have an answer for me either. It’s not that I want her to work hurt or that I don’t believe in her injury. There is none of that. Just, why? Why not come to the locker room where you’re the champion, when you can. You have people like Adam Cole, who couldn’t travel, who couldn’t leave the house for weeks. It was a huge milestone when he could take a walk up and down the street with his head injury. That is what I don’t understand. People don’t have to agree, that’s fine. I’m a bold and stubborn individual and I stand by what I said.”

On hopes that she’ll face Rosa again: “That means the world to me. It’s one of my all-time favorite matches, not just for what it did for me, what it did for AEW, but what I believe what it did for women’s wrestling. I would never take that away from her. I would never say ‘Thunder Rosa is not a talented wrestler.’ She’s probably one of my best opponents. I’ve never spoke ill on any of that.”

On the Interim AEW Women’s Title situation: “I never said anything about the interim title stuff being her fault, but if you can go to Toronto for two weeks for a convention and then we go to Toronto two weeks later for Dynamite, I don’t understand why she can go one time and then not go with the company and the team that she works for. We are a team and it’s a family, and we have a family member that’s not pulling their weight. Even if you can’t wrestle, you can be there. You can be there and hype the girls and the locker room up. You are the champion. That’s a responsibility. It’s not just a shiny title you can cart around the United States and sign autographs for.”