Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Lights Out Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will be main eventing next week’s episode of Dynamite in an unsanctioned Lights Out match. AEW announced on Wednesday night that Rosa and Baker will face off in in the main event of next week’s “St. Patrick’s Day Slam” episode.
Also set for next week are the following matches:
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
* Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade
* Jade Cargill vs. TBA
