Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa & More Comment on AEW Dynamite Lights Out Match

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker Thunder Rosa AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa’s Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite has drawn a lot of attention tonight, with Baker, Rosa and more commenting on the match. As previously reported, Rosa defeated Baker in the bloody match, which has drawn a lot of praise online.

Despite being defeated, Baker stood defient, writing on Twitter:

“The bad news is… you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite”

Rosa replied:

“You can be the face of a Division my goal is to be the Face of Wrestling period!”

You can see a selection of reaction from other AEW stars including Cash Wheeler, Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, and more below:

