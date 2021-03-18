wrestling / News
Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa & More Comment on AEW Dynamite Lights Out Match
Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa’s Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite has drawn a lot of attention tonight, with Baker, Rosa and more commenting on the match. As previously reported, Rosa defeated Baker in the bloody match, which has drawn a lot of praise online.
Despite being defeated, Baker stood defient, writing on Twitter:
“The bad news is… you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite”
Rosa replied:
“You can be the face of a Division my goal is to be the Face of Wrestling period!”
You can see a selection of reaction from other AEW stars including Cash Wheeler, Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, and more below:
What a match, ladies.
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) March 18, 2021
What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/pb3ZLjvZvx
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 18, 2021
What 👏🏼 A 👏🏼Match! Well done to two amazing athletes. @RealBrittBaker @thunderrosa22 Stick a push pin in me- I’m done. #AEWDynamite
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 18, 2021
I said it was going to be a war, but that may have been the understatement of the century. Congratulations to @thunderrosa22 for a hard fought victory, though nothing but respect for @RealBrittBaker as well. Brutality at its most brutal. #AEWDynamite
— Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) March 18, 2021
Hell of a match!
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 18, 2021
What a main event! 👏👏👏 #AEWDynamite
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 18, 2021
YALL BETTER PUT SOME RESPECT ON THIS WOMEN'S DIVISION #AEWDYNAMITE 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 18, 2021
Annnnnnnnnd I'm in tears. That was beautiful. Violent and bloody and absolutely beautiful. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/10RNFiaIwU
— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️🌈 (@RefAubrey) March 18, 2021
All hail the doctor. She’s a badass!!!!!! #AEWDynamite
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
— The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) March 18, 2021
Respect to @RealBrittBaker & @thunderrosa22
MY. GOOOOODNESS.
🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃👀👀👀👀 #AEWDynamite
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 18, 2021
