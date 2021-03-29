Britt Baker On Lights Out Match With Thunder Rosa, Suggesting Thumbtack Spot To Tony Khan, WWE Stars’ Reaction

In a recent edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Britt Baker discussed her Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa, Tony Khan’s reaction, and much more. You can read Britt Baker’s comments below.

Britt Baker on how her Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa came together: “So, Tony Khan had the vision for this match for like 4-6 months. He loosely planned it for that long. We were lucky enough that the fans stayed invested. I don’t know how long the Lights Out Unsanctioned part of that was planned. But he told me, I want to say it was a month or so before we had it that that’s what he wanted to do. I was like, ‘Ok, let’s go.’ I was so nervous. I’m telling you, Renee, I didn’t know how to set up a table. I’m asking the crew. I had never done anything like this in my life.”

On suggesting the thumbtack spot to Tony Khan: “Tony is very thoughtful and very caring. He worries about our safety and getting hurt. I would always give him an idea one at a time. I saved the tacks for last. I really thought the tacks were going to be something that would make this match stick out because girls don’t take tacks. He was all for it, and he loved it. Right before the match, he pulled me into his office, and he was worried. He said, ‘Britt, I don’t know about some of these spots. This table bump at the end, the ladder, I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Please, just trust me. We have to do this for this match to be what it needs to be.” And he did. As soon as the match was over, he was one of the first ones out there to check on me and he hugged me and I was covered in blood.”

On WWE stars reaching out to her: “I had so many nice messages from people in all different companies. Drew McIntyre messaged me, and I was really excited about that. There were so many people. Trent Seven, who I think is one of the funniest people on the planet, messaged me. I had a nice message exchange with the other role model in wrestling, Bayley. She’s one of my favorites. I’m literally a fangirl for her. Candice LeRae, who helped train me. Mick Foley loved it. He was very complimentary of the match. We’re also in talks about, when the pandemic is not so crazy, we’re going to get him hooked up with fixing his teeth.”

