Britt Baker to Defend AEW Women’s Against Riho At Battle Of The Belts
Britt Baker’s AEW Women’s Championship defense for Battle Of The Belts is official, as she’ll face Riho. AEW announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Riho will get the title match she earned on the November 26th episode of Rampage at Battle of the Belts, which takes place on January 8th.
The match is the first officially announced for the special, which is the first AEW quarterly special that will air on TNT.
It’s official: @RealBrittBaker will defend her #AEW Women’s World Title against top contender and former champion @riho_gtmv at AEW #BattleOfTheBelts on Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE at 8/7c on TNT from Charlotte, NC! pic.twitter.com/3Zmvegd3mr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021
