Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone Friendsgiving Added to AEW Dynamite

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW has made another addition to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker and broadcast Tony Schiavone will be celebrating Thanksgiving on tonight’s show with a special “Friendsgiving.” Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cody Rhodes, the Lucha Brothers & PAC vs. Malakai Black, Andrade el Idolo & FTR
AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall
* Dr. Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone celebrate Friendsgiving

