Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone Friendsgiving Added to AEW Dynamite
– AEW has made another addition to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker and broadcast Tony Schiavone will be celebrating Thanksgiving on tonight’s show with a special “Friendsgiving.” Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
Thanksgiving can bring family + friends together, so celebrate Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT with a “Friendsgiving” hosted by #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker & @Tonyschiavone24! Dynamite is LIVE everywhere @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/yuNoqx1XWw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
* Cody Rhodes, the Lucha Brothers & PAC vs. Malakai Black, Andrade el Idolo & FTR
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall
* Dr. Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone celebrate Friendsgiving
