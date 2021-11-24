Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone Friendsgiving Added to AEW Dynamite

– AEW has made another addition to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker and broadcast Tony Schiavone will be celebrating Thanksgiving on tonight’s show with a special “Friendsgiving.” Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

Thanksgiving can bring family + friends together, so celebrate Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT with a “Friendsgiving” hosted by #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker & @Tonyschiavone24! Dynamite is LIVE everywhere @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/yuNoqx1XWw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021

* Cody Rhodes, the Lucha Brothers & PAC vs. Malakai Black, Andrade el Idolo & FTR

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

* Dr. Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone celebrate Friendsgiving