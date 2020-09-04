AEW president Tony Khan is making a change to the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Saturday.

Khan took to Twitter to announce that Britt Baker and Big Swole will now have their ‘Tooth And Nail’ Match on the main part of the show.

“Hey let’s just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker’s dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow!” Khan wrote.

Hey let’s just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker’s dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/lqLelCIfEL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2020

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the match will be presented in cinematic format inside Baker’s dentist office.