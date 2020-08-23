wrestling / News
Britt Baker Wants Adam Cole to Get a Million Dollar Deal After NXT TakeOver
– AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker showed support for her boyfriend, NXT Superstar Adam Cole, getting a one million dollar deal on Twitter. At last night’s NXT TakeOver XXX, Cole defeated former NFL player Pat McAfee in a singles match. Dr. Baker was responding to a tweet by former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth, which stated, “Give #patmcafee a million dollar deal!”
You can view that Twitter exchange here:
Give Adam Cole a million dollar deal. https://t.co/2q804Ibun9
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 23, 2020
