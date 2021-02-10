Britt Baker Wants AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Britt Baker expressed her hope that the women’s division in AEW will eventually get more time on TV. Here are highlights:

On wanting more TV time for the women’s division and being the one to lead AEW to that: “I just want to help lead the women’s division to more TV time and the main event eventually,” she said. “We’re getting there, but this is a business, and we need to stay strong. For a long time, the women’s segments weren’t doing well, but now we are getting to a point where the fans want more women’s matches. Shida is just a phenomenal athlete. I have a lot of respect for her, even though she premeditated and viciously broke my nose. She picked up and moved her whole world to America. I would love to share the ring with her again. She is really special to AEW because she has been a champion through the hardest period. That being said, time’s up.”

On working as a heel now: “I like getting any reaction from the fans. Whether they boo me or cheer me, it’s such an adrenaline rush. My biggest fear is I am going to come out through the tunnel and there will be silence. I love my relationship with the fans. So many people are jealous of me and my place in the women’s division. Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon. For the vignettes shot with Reba, that was my real office. With Big Swole, it was actually a co-worker of mine from a couple of years ago who had just bought a new office. They had just painted the walls and had some equipment in there, but they weren’t done moving in yet. It was perfect because we could get the camera and the crew in there without having to worry about breaking anything.”

On who came up with her show The Waiting Room: “That was Cody [Rhodes] who came up with the idea for the show. Him and Tony [Khan] developed the whole concept of it, what we will talk about, and the opening monologue. Reba is ridiculously funny, and we just flow together. It’s a lot of fun because we have a lot of freedom with it while we advance storylines. When we did a vignette in my office, they [AEW] were trying to limit the travel as much as possible. She was a makeup artist for AEW, and we are really good friends. It was Cody’s idea to use her as the makeup artist who gets bullied, and it was just so good that we had to keep Reba around. I don’t want to share the spotlight with anybody. It’s all about me, but Reba is there to have my back.”