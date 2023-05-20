– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed wanting to help AEW grow and reach a more mainstream audience, her interest in competing on Dancing With the Stars, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on wanting to help grow AEW’s audience: “I really want to help grow AEW, the audience, more for the mainstream crowd, because I think with the professional wrestling fans, the diehard, we’ve got them. They know our show, they love our show, and they watch every week. But I want to grow our product to people who maybe have never heard of All Elite Wrestling or just don’t know it exists.”

On auditioning for roles and wanting to compete on Dancing With the Stars: “I’ve been taking acting classes and I’m auditioning for roles. I’ve been very public that my all-time favorite show is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ which my co-worker Chris Jericho was on at one point and I would love to be on that show one day.”