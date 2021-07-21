Britt Baker Wants to Appear on Dancing With the Stars

– AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast this week and discussed wanting to appear on Dancing With the Stars. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“Originally, I just liked wrestling and just wanted to be a wrestler because that’s what I wanted to do and that was my dream. Now, it’s getting to do the promos so much to where I’m like, ‘Man, I’d love to do acting one day.’ My all-time absolute dream is Dancing With The Stars. One day. I watch it all the time with my mom and grandma, even until now. I’ve never missed a season. When I got to be closer to Chris Jericho and I felt comfortable enough, I was like, ‘Tell me everything about Dancing With The Stars.’ He was like, ‘Really, you’re one of those people?’ ‘Yeah, I am.’ I want to do everything and anything that I can while I can. (Wrestling) isn’t forever. I know that and eventually, your time is up and I have to retreat to the dental office for the rest of my life. So, for now, I want to do everything.”

Britt Baker will also be defending her title tonight at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, live on TNT.