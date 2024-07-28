wrestling / News
Britt Baker Wants To See Beth Phoenix In AEW
July 27, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Beth Phoenix is no longer under contract to WWE and is currently a free agent. This would mean that she is free to go to AEW if she wanted to and the company was interested. When the question was posed online, AEW’s Britt Baker expressed interest in Phoenix becoming All Elite.
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 27, 2024
