Britt Baker Wishes Adam Cole Happy Birthday, Says World ‘Needs More’ Like Him

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker wished her partner Adam Cole a happy birthday today, talking about how the world “needs more people like him.” Baker posted to Twitter on Tuesday to wish her fellow AEW star and boyfriend a happy birthday while also defending him after he was criticized as of late for his perceived “lack of size.”

Baker wrote:

“If you have a problem with Adam Cole, that says more about you than it does him.

Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you, babe.”

Cole reportedly suffered a concussion during the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. There’s no word on when he’ll be back in the ring.

