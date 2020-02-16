wrestling / News
Britt Baker Worked Off an Outline For AEW Dynamite Promo
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
Britt Baker’s promo on last week’s AEW Dynamite came from an outline, with both Tony Khan and Cody working on it. On Saturday night’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan wrote up some bullet points of what to say and Cody turned it into an outline.
Baker then worked off that outline and the specific words came from her, with the exception of the “chubby Whataburger faces” line which Cody came up with. You can see Baker’s promo below.
