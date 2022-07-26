Britt Baker Would Love to Face AJ Lee But Gets If She Doesn’t Want to Return

Britt Baker considers AJ Lee a potential dream opponent, but understands if Lee doesn’t want to come out of retirement. Baker has spoken more than once about how much she’d like to face off with the WWE alumna in the ring, even bantering with CM Punk at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend about a partners mixed-tag team match that would pit Baker and Adam Cole against Punk and Lee. However, Lee has said that she’s unlikely to return to the ring due to the neck injury that effectively ended her career, noting, ” I hurt my neck really bad the last year, and when it happened in the ring, I thought I was paralyzed, which was the scariest thing ever.”

Baker was asked about the idea of meeting Lee in the ring during an interview with Sportskeeda, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On a potential singles match with Lee: “I think you’d have to ask her that, not me. I would love to see AJ in the ring again. She did so much for women’s wrestling, and I think there’s so much more that she can do. And even if she doesn’t know that or she’s unaware of it, there’s still so many girls that look up to her, myself included. But now, I see myself on an even playing field with her. I feel like I could be better than AJ. So let’s get in the ring and see.”

On Lee being happy in retirement: “I would love for her to come out of retirement. I would love for her to be in an AEW ring. I would love to have possibly a mixed tag match with her significant other and my significant other, if the planets aligned. I’m a huge fan of her and would love to see her in the ring one day, but if that’s not in the cards and she doesn’t want to, I’m not about forcing people to do what they want to do either. If she’s at peace and happy with her career, I’m happy for her as well. But I think she can do more.”