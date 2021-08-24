Britt Baker Would Love to See AJ Lee in AEW, Talks Potential Mixed Tag Match

Britt Baker is a big fan of AJ Lee and says she would love to see her join AEW, even teasing a potential mixed tag team match. Baker and Leva Bates appeared at Planet Comicon on Saturday and talked about the idea of Lee, who is CM Punk’s wife, possibly coming into the company. You can see highlights below:

On the idea of AJ Lee joining AEW: “I would love — I was a big AJ Lee fan. And one of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool.

“I think again, it’s giving the fans what they want. I think for the fans, to see both of them [Punk & Lee] in a wrestling ring again in 2021, let alone in one that’s not WWE is very, it’s evolutionary. That would be such a moment. So for the moment alone, I would love to see her in AEW. I would love to see her in the ring with me.”

On a potential mixed tag team match against Lee: “Speaking of her and him, I know we said we don’t really do mixed tags. But I could think of a mixed tag that I would like to see involving her, [Punk], me and somebody else.”