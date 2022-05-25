Britt Baker Would Love To Wrestle Sasha Banks, Comments On Cyberbullying Online

In an interview with Forbes, Britt Baker spoke out on a variety of topics and noted that she would like to wrestle a match against Sasha Banks in the future. She also spoke out against cyberbullying, referencing the passing of Hana Kimura two years ago. Here are highlights:

On still considering herself a heel: “Villains are becoming more and more relatable in movies and TV and in wrestling. In every wrestling company across the board a lot of the heels get cheered. With that being said, I still consider myself a heel. It’s really hard to predict crowd reaction with babyfaces and heels because the lines are so blurred, and it has nothing to do with the booking or the character work. It’s just the fans. They like what they like.”

On toxic fans online and cyberbullying: “I think people just go on to Twitter just to be heard in a negative way. They just want to say something nasty and hateful and mean, so they will go on to Twitter for literally no [other] reason and they just say it and make sure they tag you in it, too. We’ve had people in the industry kill themselves over cyberbullying, and you’d think that that would be enough for people to wake up. Keep your mean thoughts to yourself. You know, the body-shaming and telling me I should go kill myself because I beat so and so in a match, it’s just really, really horrible and toxic.”

On a dream match for her: “Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks.…I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler,” Baker said. “She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle.”

On how much longer she wants to wrestle: “I think I’ll know when it’s time to be done wrestling. I’m pretty smart financially…so it won’t depend on finances or money. It’s just going to be a matter of my time and when I’m ready. I definitely want to have a family and kids in my future, so I’m not going to be wrestling forever, but I want have involvement in wrestling for a long time even if I’m not a full-time in-ring competitor.”