Britt Baker Set To Wrestle at AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary
September 21, 2024 | Posted by
The doctor is in. During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Britt Baker will return for a match on the fifth anniversary of Dynamite. The event happens on October 2 from Pittsburgh. This will be Baker’s first appearance since All In. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet
* Britt Baker vs. TBD
What does Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have in store for the 5th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/aDc4yOOc7o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024