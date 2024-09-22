wrestling / News

Britt Baker Set To Wrestle at AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The doctor is in. During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Britt Baker will return for a match on the fifth anniversary of Dynamite. The event happens on October 2 from Pittsburgh. This will be Baker’s first appearance since All In. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet
* Britt Baker vs. TBD

