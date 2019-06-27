Britt Baker on How She Started Her Wrestling and Dentistry Training at the Same Time, Her Wrestling Influences, How Adam Cole Greatly Inspires Her

– Diva-Dirt.com and Simon Hanning recently interviewed AEW talent Dr. Britt Baker. Below are some highlights.

Baker on starting her training for dentistry and wrestling at the same time: “It actually started right around the same time period. It was when I was graduating from undergrad at Penn State University and I was moving to Pittsburgh to start my dental school education at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. That was right at the same time I enrolled in the IWC Wrestling Academy, also in Pittsburgh, and I literally started my training for both dentistry and wrestling at the same exact time, like within months of each other. Definitely takes mental toughness more than anything, because sometimes the schedule of everything that needs to be done in a day, going to the dental office, getting to the gym, getting to the wrestling ring, watching wrestling matches, keeping up to date what’s the latest science behind the industry.”

Baker on why it’s daunting: “Sometimes that seems a bit daunting as far as, is there enough hours in a day to get everything done, but it’s just a matter of putting one step in front of the other and just trying to relax and get everything done; and that’s the part that has been… my secret to success is never panicking and just power forward and get everything done that needs to be done.”

Britt Baker on her influences in the wrestling business: “As far back from Lita, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Edge. Up into most recently, I think any wrestler today has been inspired by Charlotte [Flair], Sasha [Banks], Becky [Lynch], Bayley, Natalya, the girls that really were at the forefront of turning a page in women’s wrestling. And we all have to be thankful for them because they went through some of the hard phases of women’s wrestling. Right now, we’re all gifted where we have ample time on the shows, we have the spotlight where we get to show what we can do, and that wasn’t always the case. So, I am definitely inspired by those women. When I am watching wrestling that’s my own entertainment, I love watching Sarah Stock‘s matches. She traveled all over the world. She was in Japan and Mexico, I think she was an incredible wrestler. I loved watching her.”

Baker on how she’s inspired by her boyfriend Adam Cole: “Also, I’m hugely inspired by Adam Cole, he’s obviously one of the most important people in my life. It may be biased, but I think he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I love watching him wrestle and I love learning from him.”