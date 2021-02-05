wrestling / News
Britt Baker’s First AEW Action Figure On the Way
February 5, 2021 | Posted by
Britt Baker is finally getting her first action figure in AEW, and the first look at it has been revealed. Jeremy Padawer of Wicked Cool Toys’ has shared the look at the figure for Baker, which will be of a two-pack alongside Cody Rhodes.
You can see the pics in the below tweet. It is part of AEW’s Unmatched line:
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. / Cody Rhodes two pack exclusive…
In this photoshop…
– Not Cody’s final suit.
– Not Britt’s entrance jacket.
And yes this is a sneak peek at Britt’s upcoming Unmatched figure.
❤️ Happy Friday.@RealBrittBaker @CodyRhodes @AEW @Jazwares @RingsideC pic.twitter.com/15Hzbs1rts
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) February 5, 2021
