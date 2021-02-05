wrestling / News

Britt Baker’s First AEW Action Figure On the Way

February 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

Britt Baker is finally getting her first action figure in AEW, and the first look at it has been revealed. Jeremy Padawer of Wicked Cool Toys’ has shared the look at the figure for Baker, which will be of a two-pack alongside Cody Rhodes.

You can see the pics in the below tweet. It is part of AEW’s Unmatched line:

AEW, Britt Baker, Jeremy Thomas

