Britt Baker’s NXT Takeover Cameo Recreated on AEW Dynamite

– Britt Baker’s much-discussed cameo at NXT Takeover: WarGames was directly recreated on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As previously noted, Baker was in the audience at Takeover and was shown during the WarGames match as Adam Cole was dropped through two tables off the cage, with Mauro Ranallo specifically calling her out as “Adam Cole’s girlfriend Britt Baker.”

The moment was referenced when Nyla Rose powerbombed referee Rick Knox through a table. The camera cut to Baker holding the same expression as she did at WarGames, with Excalibur calling saying, “That’s Adam Cole’s girlfriend!” You can see the video below: