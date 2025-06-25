Broadcast Details On Upcoming Episodes of AEW Collision in July

AEW Collision continues to change days and timeslots depending on what is convenient for AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery. It aired live last Saturday but will be taped tonight and air tomorrow night. PWInsider reports that there will be more time changes in July.

On July 10, AEW will air Collision live on TNT from Garland, Texas. This is the last show before All In.

On July 17, AEW will tape Collision in Chicago. It will air on Saturday, July 19.

Collision will then air live from Chicago on July 31.