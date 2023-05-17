UPDATED: Evan Husney Shoots Down Reported Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Airing Order

UPDATE: Evan Husney has shot down the reported airing order of Dark Side Of The Ring season four. Husney, who is executive produces and co-created the show, took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that the airing order as reported by PWInsider is “incorrect,” as you can see below.

This is airing order is incorrect https://t.co/VpxVp1X1Ki — Evan Husney (@evanhusney) May 17, 2023

ORIGINAL: VICE TV will bring back Dark Side of the Ring for a fourth season, with the new season starting at the end of the month. Here is the complete schedule, via PWInsider:

* May 30: Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch

* June 6: Magnum TA

* June 13: Adrian Adonis

* June 20: Doink the Clown

* June 27: The Junkyard Dog

* July 4: Marty Jannetty

* July 11: Bam Bam Bigelow

* July 18: Abdullah the Butcher

* July 25: WCW Bash at the Beach 2000

* August 1: The Graham Family