UPDATED: Evan Husney Shoots Down Reported Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Airing Order

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

UPDATE: Evan Husney has shot down the reported airing order of Dark Side Of The Ring season four. Husney, who is executive produces and co-created the show, took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that the airing order as reported by PWInsider is “incorrect,” as you can see below.

ORIGINAL: VICE TV will bring back Dark Side of the Ring for a fourth season, with the new season starting at the end of the month. Here is the complete schedule, via PWInsider:

* May 30: Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch
* June 6: Magnum TA
* June 13: Adrian Adonis
* June 20: Doink the Clown
* June 27: The Junkyard Dog
* July 4: Marty Jannetty
* July 11: Bam Bam Bigelow
* July 18: Abdullah the Butcher
* July 25: WCW Bash at the Beach 2000
* August 1: The Graham Family

