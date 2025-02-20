Brock Anderson Announced for MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced that wrestler Brock Anderson will compete in the Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot VII. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. It will stream live on YouTube. Here’s the full announcement:

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Brock Anderson will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

For the first time ever, Brock Anderson steps into the chaos of a Battle RIOT match, where 40 competitors will clash in a no-disqualification, all-out war for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Brock has wrestling in his blood, but on April 5, he faces a career-defining challenge: outlasting 39 other combatants to do what his legendary father, Arn Anderson, never could—win a World Heavyweight Championship.

The Rogue Horseman could find himself in a unique position depending on the luck of the draw. If Brock and his stablemates BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons enter the RIOT in close proximity, the numbers game could work in his favor, allowing the faction to control the ring and rack up eliminations. However, their dominance in MLW has made them plenty of enemies. If the rest of the roster sees an opening to take out a Rogue Horseman, Brock could have a massive target on his back.

Brock doesn’t need backup to make an impact, though. With a textbook, spine-jarring DDT, he has the ability to drop anyone in an instant, turning the tide of the match in his favor and racking up quick eliminations. If Brock can weather the storm and be the last man standing, he will not only capture the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, but he will also carve his own name into history—achieving something no Anderson ever accomplished dating back to the 1960s. Will Brock Anderson ride the wave of destiny, or will the Battle RIOT prove too chaotic for the Rogue Horseman to tame?

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!