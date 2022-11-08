Brock Anderson Recalls AEW Debut On Dynamite, Praises Cody Rhodes

Brock Anderson teamed with Cody Rhodes in his pro wrestling debut on AEW TV, and he recently looked back on the match. Anderson appeared on AdFreeShows’ The Family Business with Kerry Morton and talked about making his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with Rhodes against Aaron Solow & QT Marshall and got the win. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his AEW debut match: “Two things saved me that night. This was COVID era AEW, so we’re in Jacksonville … this was the taped show so we only had the extra wrestlers there just to provide crowd noise. If this would’ve been, if I would’ve started say, today, this would’ve been my first match in front of a full house, I’d have been yacking my brains out backstage with nerves.”

On the match being against Cody Rhodes: “The second thing was having Cody as a partner. He is probably, arguably the hottest wrestler in the business until unfortunately his pec and he’s deserved the spot he’s in right now.”