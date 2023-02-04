Brock Anderson Recalls Experience of His AEW Tryout Match

– During the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Brock Anderson discussed his journey of becoming a wrestler and following in his father’s footsteps. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brock Anderson on how long he wanted to be a wrestler: “I knew since I was twelve years old that this is what I wanted to do. Once I graduated high school, I looked at our parents and I [told them] that there was no point in me going to college. If I gotta go to another company, if I gotta go to Japan… that immediately got [shut down]. Don’t ever bring that up again. [They were like] ‘Go get your education and we’ll double back to this when you have that piece of paper in your hand.’ So I went and did that. I graduated in December 2019 from East Carolina [University]. Then in January 2020, I wanted to start rolling. I started training, I was training here in Charlotte with Lodi from WCW, he’s got a school about fifteen minutes up the road. Went in there about 2-3 times a week for about a year. I think somehow Cody, just between conversations between him and my dad, had figured out what I was doing and that I was training, keeping track of my progress.”

On getting a tryout in AEW: I guess he called and was like ‘Anytime he wants to come up, he can have a tryout.’ So, I think maybe in February 2021, he [thought I was ready]. This was COVID Jacksonville, so it was different. I walked in, it was a different feeling that Daily’s was doing TV. It was pretty surreal. I had a tryout match with John Skyler, who y’all know. It was pretty nerve-wracking because everybody was out there. This is when Cody was still doing the classes in the afternoon. But everybody’s out there. I remember Cash [Wheeler] was out there. I remember Hobbs was out there. There were roster guys out there. So there was probably 50 people out there watching me when I usually had 5 people watching. I don’t know if I just exceeded their expectations because their expectations were so low, but I got pretty good feedback from everybody. Cody came up to me and said ‘We can have that match on Dark tonight if you want.’ I signed that day. It all happened so fast, I can’t really remember any details other than that. It was just boom boom boom boom.”